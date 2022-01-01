A service of remembrance for Martha C. Pierson, 99, who passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2021, will be held for family and friends on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the United Church of Christ, 23 Central Square, Keene. All those in attendance are required to wear facemasks. Although Martie loved flowers, a donation may be made in her memory to the UCC church, or an organization of your choice.
