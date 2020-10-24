Marshall James Fowler

Marshall James “Jim” Fowler, 85, of Marlborough, passed away on Oct. 4, 2020, in the comfort of home surrounded by his family.
He was born on Nov. 8, 1934, in Bennington, Vt., the son of the late Marshall Joseph Fowler and Catherine (Potwin) Baker. Jim grew up in Westmoreland and attended Westmoreland schools.
Following his time in the military service, Jim became a welder and pipe fitter. He traveled the country working at shipyards and nuclear power plants. In his spare time, Jim taught himself the art of wire wrapping, which eventually led to exhibitions of his wire-wrapped jewelry at craft shows, gem and jewelry shows, club shows, federation shows and international shows. Over the course of his jewelry-making career, Jim became an internationally and nationally renowned grand master wire wrapper. He received numerous awards for his exquisite designs, including induction into the National Rockhound and Lapidary Hall of Fame. In his later years, Jim continued to participate in shows, mainly in the Northeast, and mentored other wire wrappers. He remained passionate about creating wire-wrapped jewelry and worked long hours doing what he loved, even as his health declined. Jim’s last in-person show was in March 2020 at the Annual Gem and Mineral Society of Central Connecticut in Meriden.
On Aug. 15, 1964, Jim married the love of his life, Selina Thoin, and adopted and raised her six children. In their 56 years, they enjoyed many memories together, a favorite being camping with their children. The family moved to Virginia in the mid-’70s and spent many years living in both Virginia and New Hampshire. Jim’s interests included playing cards, chess, playing guitar and singing, riding motorcycles, and traveling to gem, mineral and jewelry shows. He enjoyed telling humorous and witty stories with fellow dealers and customers, watching Westerns, boxing matches and listening to country music. Jim was a lover of life, his family and his craft, and was a recipient of so much love as well. He lived life on his terms!
Jim will be missed greatly by his wife, Selina Fowler, of Marlborough; his children: Jay Fowler (Suzy) of Converse, Texas; Ernie Fowler of Marlborough; Thomas Fowler of Acworth; David Fowler (Jane) of Chesterfield, Va.; Georgina Fowler (best friend, Cheryl) of Richmond, Va.; and Julie Moore of Louisa, Va.; his grandchildren: Shannon, Salim, AJ, Selina, Brenda, Shawnette and Rachel; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was predeceased by his stepbrother and sister-in-law, Frank and Bev Russell; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family would like to thank Lisa Profetto (MSN, ARNP) and Dr. Maryam Gul at Cheshire Medical Center/Dartmouth-Hitchcock Keene, Monadnock Dialysis Center-Keene, Home Healthcare Hospice & Community Services-Keene and Sue Bemis for their care and compassion.
In keeping with Jim’s and family wishes, there will be no public services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Marshall James Fowler’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka KS 66675 (www.WoundedWarriorProject.org); or to Paralyzed Veterans of America, P.O. Box 758589, Topeka KS 66675 (www.PVA.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Jim, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
