Marsha Arlene Wilder, 77, of Manchester, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
She was born in Keene on June 30, 1943, to Carlton Buckman and Flora McQuade Buckman. She was married to Bradley Wilder for 45 years, who predeceased her in 2008. She was a graduate of Keene High School, a housewife, worked at both National Grange Mutual Insurance Company in Keene and Caldor department stores in South Windsor, Conn.
Members of her immediate family include three sons, their spouses, and eight grandchildren: Michael D. Wilder of Hebron, Conn.; Steven B. Wilder of East Hartford, Conn.; and Daniel C. Wilder of Hooksett. She also leaves behind two brothers, David and Don Buckman, of Laconia and Clayton, N.C., respectively; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Richard Buchman, of Palm Harbor, Fla.; and her sister, Tracy Buckman.
Marsha loved the ocean, spending her honeymoon with Brad and many family summers along Hampton Beach scouring the landscape for seashells with her family and devouring the latest novels to feed her passion of reading. She lived life on her terms ‘til her passing, staying independent, tending to her lawn, gardens and birds.
There are no calling hours or services currently planned due to health guidelines in the state. She always loved dogs, including her beloved Samantha. Memorial contributions may be sent in her name to The Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Road, Manchester NH 03102; or go to www.manchesteranimalshelter.org.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, is in charge of the arrangements. For more information, visit www.connorhealy.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.