On May 2, 2021, her caring hands fell silent, and the kind and compassionate soul of Marolyn W. Dunton went home to be with her Lord. She passed peacefully with her family by her side at age 85.
Her parents, the late Roger and Hazel (Simmons) White, were surprised when she was born 15 minutes after her twin sister, Carolyn, on July 17, 1935. Raised in East Westmoreland, she attended multiple schools and graduated from Keene High School in 1954. She then continued her education at the Thompson School of Nursing, graduating as an LPN.
She met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Dunton, while square dancing with friends. On Sept. 18, 1955, they were married. They bought their home in Fitzwilliam, where they resided until their passing. It was there that they raised their four children.
Marolyn loved nursing and helping people of all ages. She worked at the former Elliot Hospital/Cheshire Medical Center, Home Health Care, Monadnock Christian Nursing Home and Monadnock Adult Day Care. She also served the people of Fitzwilliam doing in-home nursing care. Through the years, she worked closely with Bob doing many acts of service for the people of Fitzwilliam and beyond.
She cherished her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her love extended to the many pets they had over the years. Baking and cake decorating for various celebrations brought her great joy. In the summer, she spent time in the family’s flower and vegetable gardens. Marolyn was an active member of the Fitzwilliam Visiting Nurses Association. While attending Trinity Baptist Church in Fitzwilliam she was an Awana leader for many years. More recently, she attended Jaffrey Bible Church.
She is survived by her sons: Everett (Kimberly) Dunton and Mark (Sarah) Dunton; her daughters: Donna Dunton and Norma Reppucci; 11 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Marolyn is also survived by her twin sister, Carolyn (Walter) Shelley; her brother-in-law, James Dunton; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Her parents and her brother, Everett White, predeceased her in death. Sadly, she lost her husband of 64 years, Bob, on March 11, 2020.
A celebration of both Marolyn’s and Bob’s lives will take place Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Jaffrey Bible Church, 133 Turnpike Road, Jaffrey. Burial will take place at a later time.
Donations can be made in Marolyn’s memory to the Helping Hand Food Pantry, 1 Depot St., Troy NH 03465; the Jaffrey Bible Church, P.O. Box 505, Jaffrey NH 03452; or the Fitzwilliam Ambulance, P.O. Box 443, Fitzwilliam NH 03447.
