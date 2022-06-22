Marlene E. Skillings

Marlene E. (Russell) Skillings, 83, a long-time resident of Cheshire County, passed away peacefully with the comfort of her family near on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, after a brief period of declining health.
She was born the daughter of the late Martha E. (Burgmaster) and Rodney L. Russell on March 1, 1938, in Keene. She was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School. On July 15, 1960, Marlene exchanged vows with the love of her life, Edward J. Lower Sr., at St. Joseph’s Church in Keene.
Marlene was the owner of Skilling Pallet Company in Keene until she retired back in 1980. She also was an owner and operator of Skillings Cleaning Company and enjoyed working there for 10 years. Marlene also worked for Homestead Woolen Mill in Swanzey as their machinist.
Everyone knew Marlene for her love of raising animals, art — especially the snow sculptures in the winter, and raising rabbits for show and breeding. Marlene was involved as a member of the American Rabbit Association.
Marlene is survived by her four children: Edward J. Lower Jr. and his significant other, Georgette Russell, of Winchester; Sherry A. McCaw and her significant other, Steven Kenyon, of Sullivan; Brandy L. Skillings and her significant other, Brian Hall, of Keene; and Gary L. Skillings Jr. of Swanzey; along with her five siblings: Rachell Bell of Winchester; Darci Skillings of Keene; Charles Trask and his wife, Sonja, of Keene; Larry Trask and his wife, Janice, of Royalston, Mass.; John Howard of Keene; and Steven Russell of California. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She is now at rest with her son, Robert Aldrich; her five siblings, Gary Russell, Rebecca Thompson, Timothy Russell, Darrell Russell and Richard Russell; and her two grandchildren.
Burial will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, Route 12 North (North Main Street) Troy.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).