Marlene E. (Rhoades) Lounder, 82, of Keene, passed Sept. 21, 2021, in the comfort of her home with family by her side following a lengthy battle with dementia.
She was born on May 21, 1939, in Keene, daughter of the late Theodore L. and Agnes M. (Willett) Rhoades. She was raised in Keene and attended Keene High School.
Marlene exchanged vows with the love of her life, Paul Lounder, in a ceremony on May 23, 1959, at the Swanzey Congregational Church.
Throughout her career, Marlene had been employed by People’s Linen and Princess Shoe. She retired from Cheshire Medical Center where she had worked in the housekeeping department.
Marlene enjoyed crocheting and tending to her flower gardens. She and her husband, Paul, spent weekends hopping from yard sale to yard sale. She had been a member of the Keene Eagles. She always made time to have “coffee with the girls”: Jackie, Norma, Tubby, Anne H., Shirley F., and Sandra P. She liked to watch NASCAR and root on the Boston Red Sox. More than anything, Marlene treasured time with her family.
Marlene will be dearly missed by her children, Paul Lounder Jr. and his wife, Theresa, of Swanzey, Todd Lounder of Keene, who was her main caregiver, and LouAnn Dunham of Keene; grandchildren, Chad Lounder, Cory Lounder, Ashley Rodriguez and her husband, Eddie, Brendan Horton, Cameron Lounder, Morgan Horton, Caoilinn Lounder, Amber Dunham, Tyson Dunham and Ryan Dunham; great-grandchildren, Noah, Abram, Elijah, Calvin, Chloe, Khyra, Emma Lee, Julian and Rylee; siblings, Dennis Rhoades of Keene, Dean Rhoades and his wife, Diane, of Keene, Frank Rhoades of Swanzey, Sondra Blake and her husband, Donald, of Swanzey and Beverly Harper of Alstead; good friend who was like a sister, Norma Royce of Unity; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of nearly 58 years, Paul Lounder Sr.; great-grandchild Asa Lounder; siblings Cleon Fish, Treffley Fish Sr., Merle Fish, Muriel “Midge” Fish, Armond Fish Sr., Vivian Gilman, Evelyn McLeod, Pauline Goodell, twin sister Arlene “Tubby” Meade, and Marion Fish; and beloved dogs, Blackie and Prince, and cat, Pumpkin.
The Lounder family will be forever grateful for the compassionate and loving care provided by Home Healthcare and Hospice nurses and aides.
A graveside service will be held today, Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 1 p.m. at Monadnock View Cemetery in Keene.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made in Marlene E. Lounder’s name to Home Healthcare and Hospice, P.O. Box 564, Keene, NH 03431 (www.HCSServices.org), Alzheimer’s Association (www.Alz.org), or The Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446 (www.MonadnockHumaneSociety.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share memories of Marlene, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
