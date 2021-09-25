A graveside service for Marlene E. (Rhoades) Lounder, 82, of Keene, who passed on Sept. 21, 2021, in the comfort of her home following a lengthy battle with dementia, will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Monadnock View Cemetery, Keene. A full obituary will be announced shortly by Fletcher Funeral Home (www.FletcherFuneralHome.com).
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Street Savory food truck owners to open seafood restaurant in Keene
- George Iselin
- Firefighters team up for special delivery in Richmond
- Cheshire Housing Trust to dissolve, passing 48 affordable units to Keene Housing
- Monadnock school board votes against increased reporting of COVID
- State announces death of Cheshire County man from COVID
- Cheshire Medical gearing up for new residency program, expansion to Maple Ave.
- Police: Massachusetts woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Keene
- Fitzwilliam pole producer with wide reach eyes further growth
- Adrian G. Pinney
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.