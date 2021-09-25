A graveside service for Marlene E. (Rhoades) Lounder, 82, of Keene, who passed on Sept. 21, 2021, in the comfort of her home following a lengthy battle with dementia, will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Monadnock View Cemetery, Keene. A full obituary will be announced shortly by Fletcher Funeral Home (www.FletcherFuneralHome.com).