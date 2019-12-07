Marlene C. Johnson
Marlene “Pat” C. (Centerbar-Dick) Johnson, 90, a longtime resident of West Swanzey, died peacefully at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene. She passed peacefully with the love of family near after a brief period of declining health.
Marlene was born the daughter of the late Esther (Aikey) and Arthur Centerbar in Winchester on Nov. 4, 1929. She attended schools locally and married Robert J. Dick shortly after attending Keene High School. Pat and Robert had four children: Carol, Jo-Ann, Gail and Susan. On June 4, 1964, Pat then exchanged vows with James “Jim” N. Johnson at the Federated Church in Keene. Sadly, Jim passed on Jan. 14, 2015, after 51 years of marriage.
Pat worked at MPB in Keene in shipping for 30+ years before her retirement in 1994. She recently became a member of the Stoddard Congregational Church. Pat enjoyed dancing, gardening (folks complimented her flower garden each year), shopping, bowling and having lunch with her friends. She kept an impeccable yard and home. She loved to watch the birds from her windows or while sitting on her deck. Pat was also a member of the Red Hat Society for many years.
Pat is survived by her children: Carol A. Howe and her husband, Philip, of Winchester; and Susan J. Anderson and her husband, Howard, of Largo, Fla. In addition, she is survived by eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased are Pat’s daughters: Jo-Ann O’Brien, who passed on Aug. 8, 1992; and Gail Dick, who passed as a young baby.
In keeping with Pat’s wishes, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in memory of Marlene C. Johnson to the American Cancer Society, 360 Rt. 101, Bedford NH 03110. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
