Marlene A. (Nason) Morse, 76, of East Swanzey, passed away peacefully in her home on Sept. 6, 2022, after a period of failing health.
She was born on March 29, 1946, the daughter of Chester and Dora (Beauregard) Nason of Marlborough. Marlene made Marlborough her home for most of her life. After high school, she married John D. Morse of Swanzey and they began their life in New Jersey, where she was a teacher. Marlene loved John dearly, and it was rare if you saw one without the other.
Back in New Hampshire, Marlene also taught in Hinsdale, Winchester and Marlborough schools. She left a long legacy of students who would keep in touch with her throughout the years. She also took over her mother’s ceramic business in Marlborough giving many ladies a great social gathering place. Marlene’s door was always open and everyone was welcome. Marlene had an amazing heart and showed love and kindness to all.
Marlene loved reading, camping, her quilting group and Christmas. She loved to travel and enjoyed trips to Italy with her cousin, Kathy Grant, and to Alaska, Florida and Maine with her lifelong best friend, Ann. Taking her entire family to Disney was one of her most special trips. She loved cooking, and sharing a meal with Marlene was always a wonderful time. Over the years, many hours went into planning camping and holiday meals. Dining out with girlfriends Ann and Donna was always special for the three “sisters.” Above all else, Marlene enjoyed life and loved spending time with her family and dog, Ben.
She is survived by her two twin children: her daughter, Terri Chesley, and her husband, Bruce, of North Carolina; and her son, JD Morse, and his wife, Sheila, of Marlborough. She is also survived by her five grandchildren: Ryan Fredette and his wife, Faith; Bethany Fredette and her partner, Arynn Haas; Allyson Farinoli and her husband, Cody; Amber Morse; and Joshua Morse; along with six great-grandchildren: Destiny, Ava, Kionna, Reilley, Everleigh and CJ. She is also survived by her brother, Ronald B. Nason Sr., and his wife, Doris; her cousin, Kathy Grant; and several nieces and nephews.
A baby brother, Bruce; and an older brother, Edward Nason, and his wife, Ilona, predeceased her.
A special heartfelt “thank you” to Faith and Ryan for the loving care they provided to Marlene (Memere) during her illness. We loved her dearly and will always miss her.
There will be no calling hours. In keeping with Marlene’s wishes, a Catholic Mass will be held at St. Bernard Church, Keene. More information will be published once arrangements have been finalized. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Keene Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services.