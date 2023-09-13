Markus Konig, 81, a resident of Winchester and formerly of Switzerland, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
He was born a son to the late Maria (Willi) and Fritz Konig on April 5, 1942, in Ruthi, Switzerland. He attended trade school while living in Switzerland. Mr. Konig served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard. Markus enjoyed working for G.S. Precision in Brattleboro for more than 30 years as a supervisor.
Markus loved the outdoors, especially when fishing. It was not unusual to find him on many of the local lakes and rivers from spring to fall. He worked tirelessly on his property near Forest Lake in Winchester.
When living in Switzerland, Markus was awarded the Carnegie European Hero Fund for saving someone’s life. Markus was and is deeply loved and will be missed.
Mr. Konig is survived by his former spouse, Dona Konig, of Winchester; his daughter, Heidi Konig, of Winchester; and his sons: Hans Konig of Hansille, Wash., and Markus Konig of Keene. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Abigail, Emmanuel and Ezra Konig, all of Keene; and Malachi and Gabriel Belluscio; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Markus was predeceased by his parents, along with his siblings, Alda Schilling, Sylvia Weder, Mary Bruder and Fritz Konig.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, 60 Forest Lake Road, Winchester. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).