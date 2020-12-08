Mark W. Gerken, 64, of Westport, N.H., died unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
Mark was the third son of William Elmer Gerken and Carol Ann (Frazier). They had four boys, Michael, Matthew, Mark and John, all of whom were raised in Swanzey at their home on Rabbit Hollow Road. Carol loved her four boys with all of her heart, and willingly took on the challenge of raising them all to be fine men. In return, all of them have been deeply appreciative, and loved her until her death on Aug. 24, 2016.
Mark attended Monadnock Regional High School and graduated in 1974. He loved sports and especially enjoyed playing baseball and basketball. One of his favorite memories was winning the baseball state championship in 1973.
In later years, Mark and his brother Mike would reminisce about the times they shared working for their father installing antennas for his business, Gerken’s TV. Other cherished memories came from spending time with his paternal grandmother, Cora. She was known as a gracious and dignified lady who was a constant and stabilizing force for Mark and his brothers. As a result, they were profoundly influenced by her, and always remained thankful to her for her kindness and love.
After high school, Mark attended the University of New Hampshire for one year, but decided that it wasn’t a good fit and wanted to go in a different direction. He had a strong desire to work with his hands and so pursued a vocational education at McKim Technical Institute in Akron, Ohio, studying refrigeration, air conditioning and heating technology. He obtained his first job in the HVAC trade at Snyder Heating & Cooling in Canton, Ohio. Wanting to return home, Mark began working for Economy Plumbing and Heating in Keene, where he was employed for several years. In 1984 he started his own business, Controlled Comfort Services, which he maintained from then on, building a solid reputation in the HVAC field and earning the respect of his customers, vendors and fellow tradesmen.
Mark married his high school sweetheart, Sallie Poirier, on May 20, 1979. She was the love of his life and together they had two wonderful children. Their son, Tyson, was born in 1980 and their daughter, Adrienne, was born in 1983. Mark was a devoted family man through and through. He treasured his wife and children and worked hard to provide a loving home in which they could live and thrive.
Throughout his life Mark had an interest in the Bible. He found strength and comfort reading it and sought to obtain a better understanding of it. In 1979 he began studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses, finally gaining the deeper understanding of God’s Word that he had always been searching for. His study of the scriptures led him to dedicate his life to God. He was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1981. He stayed true to his dedication for the rest of his life.
Mark worked tirelessly in support of the West Swanzey Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, to which he belonged. He engaged in a meaningful ministry, passing on the wonderful teachings of the scriptures to others and sharing with them the very things that helped shape his life in such a positive way.
In time, Mark was appointed as an elder in the congregation. As such, he was known for his touching Bible discourses, as well as his willingness to help those in need of assistance. He was instrumental in planning and coordinating assemblies and conventions of Jehovah’s Witnesses, which are large gatherings for the purpose of Bible education and association with like-minded ones who place a high value on God’s Word.
One facet of Mark’s generosity was using his trade skills to help construct and renovate places of worship, known as Kingdom Halls, throughout New England. Mark engaged in this voluntary work for decades and derived much joy and satisfaction from it.
Whether working on these theocratic projects, attending meetings with the West Swanzey Congregation, delivering talks at other Kingdom Halls, working in his ministry, conducting Bible studies with interested ones, or just relaxing and conversing with his brothers and sisters in the faith, Mark was one to always demonstrate kindness, consideration and warmth to those he came in contact with. As a result of the love he showed for others, he forged many wonderful and lasting friendships.
The Gerkens have always been a very hospitable family and hosted countless people at their home on Cobble Hill Road in Swanzey. Over the years, they have taken in many who have needed a place to stay during troubled times. Mark was always eager to help people and would put aside his own needs to do so. This was a way of life for him, and indeed, he was working on behalf of others even on the day he died.
In 2019, Mark and Sallie sold the home they had lived in for nearly 40 years and had a new home built in Westport. It was a major project and could have taken longer than it did. But Mark wanted to finish it in a reasonable time frame. When it was complete, he was very excited and enjoyed pointing out to everyone that he had covered everything on his “punch list” and that the house was “completely finished.” Saying that always brought a smile to his face.
In recent years Mark enjoyed spending as much time as he could with his grandchildren, Spencer and London, both of whom he adored. Spencer even worked with Mark on various HVAC projects, and they formed a special bond doing so. Mark also loved playing with London and talking with her about an endless variety of subjects.
The family enjoyed two recent vacations together: one in the outer banks of North Carolina and the other at Saltair Cottage in Saco, Maine, which was a favorite vacation spot for many years. There was nothing more that Mark wanted but to spend times such as these with the family he loved so much. He was so happy on these outings and treasured the memories of them.
Mark is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Sallie, of Westport, N.H.; his stepfather, Louis St. Pierre, of Winchester, whom he called “Dad”; his brother Michael and his wife, Karen, of Superior, Colo.; his brother Matthew and his wife, Sonja, of Saco, Maine; his brother John and his wife, Sheila, of Swanzey; his son, Tyson, and his wife, Cassandra, of Westport; his daughter, Adrienne, of Chicopee, Mass.; his grandson, Spencer, of Jenkins, Ky.; and his granddaughter, London, of Westport.
As a man of faith, Mark put his trust in his God, Jehovah, at all times. That included maintaining his Bible-based hope to live in a world free of pain, death and sorrow. One provision that God has made for all of mankind is the resurrection hope both promised and demonstrated by His Son, Jesus Christ. In speaking to Mary, the sister of Lazarus, who had died days earlier, Jesus said “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who exercises faith in me, even though he dies, will come to life.” Moments later, Jesus resurrected his friend Lazarus, bringing him to life once again, thereby demonstrating what he will eventually do for all of those asleep in death. Mark himself held such a hope. And for others that reach out for this hope, there exists the opportunity to see him again — happy, healthy and in company with his loved ones once more and for all time.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
