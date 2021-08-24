Mark S. Mitchell, 65, of San Francisco, and formerly of Marlborough, passed away on Aug. 3, 2021.
He was born in Keene on April 2, 1956, the fifth son of the late John D. and Pauline L. (Parker) Mitchell. Mark grew up in Marlborough and graduated from Marlborough High School in 1974. He attended the University of New Hampshire and he moved to California in 1977.
Mark was employed by the City of San Francisco for 20 years, retiring in 2019.
He loved the city of San Francisco, where he will be missed at Trax, his favorite hang out for the past decade.
Mr. Mitchell is survived by four brothers: Bruce G. Mitchell of Richardton, N.D.; Gary D. Mitchell of Davis, Calif.; John P. “Jack” Mitchell of The Villages, Fla.; and Roland E. Mitchell of Lakeland, Fla.; and one special aunt, Ruth McClenning, of Keene. In addition, he is survived by several cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene, on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. Donations can be made to: The Frost Free Library, 28 Jaffrey Road, Marlborough NH 03455. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
