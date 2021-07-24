Mark R. Candello, 67, of Swanzey, passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Applewood Care and Rehabilitation Center in Winchester.
His parents, Robert A. and Antonia N. (Louras) Candello, welcomed their son into the world on July 13, 1953, in Keene. He grew up in Keene and was a 1971 graduate of Keene High School.
Mark was a 1975 graduate of Worcester Polytechnic Institute, earning a bachelors degree in electrical engineering.
He owned and operated his own electrical engineering business, MRC Controls of Keene and Swanzey, for 15 years.
Mark will be greatly missed by many, especially his wife of 41 years, Beth Ann (Paige) Candello, of Swanzey; his two sons, Nicholas Candello and Anthony Candello, both of Swanzey; and a daughter, Andrea Candello Emhoff, and her spouse, Danielle Emhoff, of Provincetown, Mass.
At Mark’s request, services will be held privately by the family.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
