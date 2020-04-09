Mark R. Blanchard
The Amazing Life of Mark Blanchard
Mark R. Blanchard, of Keene, passed away peacefully in his home on April 2, 2020, surrounded by family and close friends.
Born March 31, 1960, to M. Ray Blanchard and Rosemarie “Lazzaro” Blanchard of Keene, Mark was lovingly dubbed “The Bull” from the beginning for his strength, stubbornness and ability to persevere through all the unknowns in life. Mark was a Jack-of-all-trades who dabbled with many projects — although we aren’t sure if he ever completed one. Mark was also president and owner of Fine Line Drywall for over 20 years, employing 70-plus people. He had built his business from the ground up, finding success in just a short period of time. Along with a strong work ethic, Mark also knew how to enjoy the finer things in life, which led him to great adventures, from safaris in Africa, snorkeling the Great Barrier Reef, to hunting and fishing in countless different countries.
Unfortunately, life also led him down a darker path, in which he struggled with addiction and loss. Though he may have strayed into the dark side of addiction, he was able to come out on the other side, achieving his greatest accomplishment in life, his daughter, Lilly.
Mark had the biggest heart of gold and cared for many. From paying off mortgages, cars and debts for others, he also assisted family and friends with the cost of their loved ones’ funerals. He made sure to spare no expense when it came to helping others.
Through it all, he finally met the love of his life, Shawna, with whom he enjoyed the simple things: lying on the beach in Wells, Maine, to early morning yard sales (rain or shine!) to sunny vacation cruises. He also loved his four dogs, Rolly, Jay Jay, Cece and Gracie, his 1971 black Chevy pickup truck and the many Friday night poker games that sometimes drifted into Saturdays and Sundays with family and friends.
Mark was predeceased by his mother, Rosemarie. He is survived by his wife, Shawna; his daughter, Lilly; and his children by marriage, Melissa, Tana and Daniel; his father, Ray, and his companion, Mary; his brothers: Todd; Dale and his wife, Susan; and his sister, Tina. He is also survived by his grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and his poker buddies (You know who you are. Look for trips next time you play).
Not a bad life for a kid from Armory Street!
Rest in peace, Bull.
Love, your family.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Lilly’s college fund will be accepted at https://www.gofundme.com/f/1z0oj1fak0?utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&rcid=4123b9272be1482fbc78cf1cf1d41460
Private services for family members will be held at a later date.
