Mark P. Fachada, 59, of Chester, Vt., passed away on Oct. 17, 2020. He passed unexpectedly in the comfort of his home after a period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
