Mark P. Fachada

Mark Phillips Fachada, 59, of Chester, Vt., died on Oct. 17, 2020, at home after a period of declining health.
Mark was born in Keene on Oct. 11, 1961, as the youngest son of Vera (Phillips) and E. Paul “Ted” Fachada.
He attended Keene schools and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1979. In high school he was on the soccer, ski racing and tennis teams for all four years. Mark attended Bates College and Keene State College, where he was an outstanding Nordic combined skier and was part of the Keene State College 1982 Division 2 championship.
He gained early acceptance to the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine. He obtained the Doctor of Podiatric Medicine Degree in 1986. After surgical residency in Buffalo, N.Y., he practiced podiatric medicine and surgery in Keene for five years. While in Keene he was an avid Bretwood golfer, the fastest local finisher in the Demar Marathon and served on the board of the Keene Senior Center.
He was married to Elizabeth Farrey for a time.
In 1992, Mark followed his own call of the wild to Stratton Mountain, Vt., to work in mountain operations. He worked as a lift operator, groomer and lift mechanic for over 15 years and loved working in the outdoors. He had his own rural property care business in the off season.
Finally, seeking relief from the seasonality of the ski industry, he worked for the Vermont Country Store for a time and retired from Jeld-Wen Manufacturing in Ludlow, Vt., in 2017.
Predeceased by his parents, Mark is survived by his brothers: Paul Fachada and his wife, Sharon, of Keene; and Peter Fachada and his wife, Sarah, of Marston Mills, Cape Cod, Mass.; and a niece and nephew, Jason Fachada and Natalie Fachada, also of Marston Mills, Cape Cod, Mass.
In keeping with Mark’s wishes, there are no formal services. He asks that you think of him on your next powder day on the slopes. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
