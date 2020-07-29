Mark Hull Hamilton
Mark Hull Hamilton, 91, of North Port, Fla., died at his home on July 20, 2020.
He leaves his wife, Karen, his two daughters, two stepchildren and several grandchildren.
A graduate of Yale University and Northeastern University, Mark had a successful career as a mechanical engineer. He was also a Navy veteran.
Due to current social distancing restrictions, a celebration of Mark’s life will be scheduled in the future. For further details, please visit www.kaysponderpc.com or contact Karen Hamilton via email at markandkarenh@aol.com.
