Mark C. Bean
Mark C. Bean, 65, of Nelson and formerly of Jaffrey, died suddenly and unexpectedly while jogging on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, with his wife, Linda, by his side.
Born April 29, 1954, in Boston, Mark was the youngest of six children and the son of the late Delcie and Margaret (Crane) Bean Jr. His first passion was his family’s paper match business: D.D. Bean & Sons Co. He was instrumental through the years in helping it grow, adapt and thrive.
Mark’s other passion was his relationship with his wife and children. He met his wife, Linda, and her three young children in California in 1983. They moved to Jaffrey in 1986, where they had three children of their own, adopted another, and lived happily for 16 years.
Mark was also very active in his community. He served on the Jaffrey-Rindge School Board, the board of Monadnock Community Hospital and the Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce. He was instrumental in reviving the Jaffrey Festival of Fireworks in 1990, and became a local expert on the unsolved 1918 Dean murder mystery. Most recently, Mark had been an active supporter of the Park Theatre project in Jaffrey.
Mark is survived by his wife and best friend, Linda (Chiorino) Bean of Nelson; his three biological children, Delcie D. Bean IV, Patrick C. Bean and Rachel M. Bean; his three stepchildren, Scott C. Webster, Jennifer E. Webster and Laurie A. Molina and his adopted son, Marcus C. Bean; seven grandchildren; his siblings, Margaret Alice Brown and her husband, David, of Taos, N.M., and Peterborough, Delcie D. Bean III and his wife, Marney, of Dublin, Ellen R. Bean of Markham, Ontario, Canada, Elizabeth (Betsy) C. Bean of Baltimore, Christopher V. Bean and his wife, Claire, of Jaffrey; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and the community he loved.
Abiding by Mark’s wishes, there are no calling hours.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Sept. 6, at 2 p.m. at the United Church of Jaffrey, followed by a reception at the Mildred Cutter Hall.
The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in Mark’s memory to the Park Theatre, P.O. Box 278, Jaffrey, N.H. 03452; or to the Granite Lake Association, care of Thomas Newcombe, treasurer, 701 Granite Lake Road, Munsonville, N.H. 03457.
Those who knew him are encouraged to share memories, photographs and condolences with Mark’s family by visiting his online memorial at www.cournoyerfh.com, where a more detailed obituary can also be found.
