Mark A. Saarinen
Mark A. Saarinen, 47, a resident of Troy, died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Cheshire Medical Center following a brief illness.
Mark was born in Keene, the son of Paula (Johnson) and Alpo Saarinen, on July 3, 1972. He attended Monadnock Regional High School and graduated with the class of 1990. He furthered his education at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York, where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering in 1994. After that, he attended the University of Iowa, getting his master’s degree in 1999, and then his Ph.D in chemical and biochemical engineering in 2001.
Mark had been employed by the University of Colorado, where he did research and teaching, and also worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Maryland. He was an avid reader and writer of poetry, and he enjoyed science and archaeology.
Mark is survived by his parents, Alpo and Paula Saarinen of Troy; his siblings: Jennifer Mancinelli and her husband, David, of Newton, and David E. Saarinen and his wife, Abigail Pierson, of Bedford; his uncles: Fred Johnson and his wife, Edith, of Baltimore and Paul Johnson of Troy; his aunts: Elaine Harpold and her husband, Mike, of Ketchikan, Alaska, and Rosalyn Saarinen of Gardner, Mass. He also leaves a niece, four nephews, six cousins and extended family and friends.
There will be no services at this time. The family would prefer donations be made in memory of Mark A. Saarinen to: Troy Ambulance Service, 14 Central Square, Troy NH 03465; or Fitzwilliam Ambulance Service, 4 Church St., Fitzwilliam NH 03447. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., West Swanzey NH 03469 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.