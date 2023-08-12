Marjory Anne Gutknecht (nee Barone), 87, of Mims, Fla., formerly of Keene, entered peacefully into heaven July 23, 2023.
The daughter of the late John J. and Jemma (Guerra) Barone, she was born Sept. 13, 1935, in Orange, N.J. When Marjory was 10 years old, her family moved to Livingston, N.J., where she resided for 45 years. She graduated from Grover Cleveland High School in Caldwell, N.J., in 1953, where happy memories were created with her many friends while participating in various team sports and playing drums in the marching band.
She married her high school sweetheart, John R. Andrews, in 1958, and the birth of her son and daughter soon followed. Unfortunately, she lost her husband to a heart condition on Feb. 9, 1961.
She remarried in 1970 to Charles W. Gutknecht. In 1991 they moved from her beloved home in Livingston, N.J., and retired to Richmond, and then to Keene in 2004. In 2019 Marjory moved to Mims, Fla., to live with her daughter and son-in-law.
Marjory had an extraordinary sense of humor and also a great passion for singing. She loved being a member of her church choir and sang soprano for many, many years, first at Trinity Covenant Church in Livingston, N.J., and then with the United Church of Christ in Keene. Her choir friends meant the world to her.
Also, as an avid animal lover, she had many dogs and cats throughout her life, adopting the last two of her cats from the Monadnock Animal Shelter, which she supported in their wonderful, kind care of the animals awaiting their forever homes.
Marjory is survived by her son, Scott R. Andrews, and his wife, Karen, of Dacula, Ga; her daughter, Jodi L. (Andrews) Dibble, and her husband, John, of Mims, Fla.; a step-daughter, Janine Heizler, of Vermont; five grandchildren: Andrew VanEkelenburg and his wife, Rachel, of Milford, Pa; Kristin Schneider and her husband, Adam, of Pittston, Pa.; Erik VanEkelenburg of Mims, Fla.; and Stephen Fornaro and Frank Heizler of Vermont; four great-grandchildren: Allie, Amber and Trevor VanEkelenburg, and Delilah Schneider; her niece, Karen H. Mears (Steven), of Tennessee; and her nephew, George T. Hauser Jr. (Becci) of Alabama.
She is predeceased by her father, John J. Barone; her mother, Jemma Guerra Barone; her sister, Barbara M. Hauser; her first husband, John R. Andrews; and her second husband, Charles W. Gutknecht.
Services will be held at a future date at the discretion of the family, in both New Jersey and New Hampshire.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Marjory Gutknecht’s name may be given to the Choir Fund at the United Church of Christ, 23 Central Square, Keene NH 03431; or to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446.
Arrangements were made by Island Cremations and Funeral Home, Merritt Island, Fla.