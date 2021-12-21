Marjorie Smith

Marjorie Whalen Smith, of Green Valley, Ariz., died at the age of 95 on Nov. 13, 2021, at her home with her daughters by her side.
Born on Dec. 17, 1925, she was the daughter of Arthur and Sadie (Lowell) Whalen of Gardner, Maine. She graduated from Deering High School in Portland, Maine, and then attended the University of New Hampshire, where she graduated in 1947. On July 17, 1948, she married Robert Mace Smith. They had three children, Betsy, Patty and Dan, who they raised in Keene.
Marge loved history and wrote about it often. For many years she was a special feature writer for the New Hampshire Profiles magazine, a columnist for The Keene Evening Sentinel, as well as for other newspapers in Maine and Massachusetts. For more than 20 years she wrote a weekly column on the Historic Homes of Cheshire County and eventually compiled them into three hardbound volumes. She also was the author of “Two Shakes of a Lambs Tale,” which were stories about growing up in New England. She served as president of the Historical Society of Cheshire County (1961-63) and also an active member of the N.H. State Historical Society.
With her passion for history, it was no surprise when she and Bob moved the family into a restored antique home in Sullivan, where they lived until retirement. Over the years, with lots of hard work, they turned their Sullivan property into a beautiful gentlemen’s farm they lovingly named Long Look Farm. They raise chickens, pigs and sheep, and as well had multiple vegetable and flower gardens.
When it was time to retire, they sold the farm and moved to Damariscotta, Maine. Marge was the planner and the couple embarked on travels all over the globe. Seeking a warmer home base, they eventually moved to Port Charlotte, Fla., and then on to Green Valley, Ariz., in 1994. Natural history, cultural interests and birding took them on trips to 33 countries.
Marjorie is survived by her three children: Betsy Smith-Schatz and her husband, Bernie; Patty Winterbottom, her husband, Eric, and son, Daniel; and Dan Smith, his wife, Jill, and daughter, Lauren, with her husband, Dylan Irwin, and great-grandson, Chase Robert. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Smith, her parents, Arthur and Sadie Whalen, and her grandson, Thomas (Tommy) Winterbottom.
Once again, she’s off on a journey to heaven to join Bob and Tommy, as well as other friends and family. At her request, there will be no services. For us left on Earth, she leaves the words and thoughts that follow:
I’d like the memory of me to be a happy one, I’d like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done. I’d like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways of happy times, laughing hours and bright and sunny days I’d like the tears of those who grieve to dry before the sun — of happy memories that I leave when life is done.
