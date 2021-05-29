Marjorie Rollins

Marjorie (Crowner) “Mae” Rollins, 81, of Troy, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Keene.
She was born on Feb. 13, 1940, in South Weymouth, Mass., daughter of Truman C. Crowner and Hazel A. (Burns) Crowner. The family moved to Rindge, where they made their home for several years when Margorie was just a little girl. Later her family moved to Jaffrey, where she attended elementary school and Conant High School, graduating with the class of 1957. During her high school years she was a cheerleader, played basketball and was chosen as a member of the All State Choir.
After high school she attended an art school in Connecticut and worked at Honeywell in Peterborough, D.D. Bean in Jaffrey and Peerless Insurance in Keene. Around that time she started attending Gardner Assembly of God Church in Massachusetts, where she taught Sunday School and was a board member. During that time she met her husband, Melvin W. Rollins, of Hudson, Mass., and they had three children together.
In her younger years she worked as a cook and a teacher’s aide at Troy Elementary School. She also worked as a teacher’s aide at the Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School and in the child care department at Conant High School. She retired in 1999 after working as an LNA for Home Health Care and Community Services for 15 years in Keene. During her retirement she worked for the Friendly Meals in Fitzwilliam.
Marjorie enjoyed teaching Sunday School and working on the Missions Board at Calvary Assembly of God Church in Jaffrey, which she attended for 28 years. She attended Cornerstone Assembly of God Church in Winchendon, Mass., for 13 years before her health declined.
Marjorie was a strong animal lover and she had several cats as pets during her lifetime. As hobbies, she liked to read, draw, sew and cook. The family always looked forward to her homemade baked goods around the holidays and at other events.
She is survived by a daughter, Danece Rollins; a son, Daniel Rollins; two sisters: Sally Hupper and Claudette Goodrich; and a brother, Les Dyer.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Michelle Rollins; her husband, Melvin W. Rollins; a sister, Mary Jane Hughill; and a brother, Kent Dyer.
There will be a graveside service at the Hillside Cemetery in Rindge on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 1 p.m.
Donations can be made to the Monadnock Humane Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.