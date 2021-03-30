Marjorie M. (Crowner) Rollins, 81, of Troy, passed away on March 25, 2021. She passed peacefully after a period of declining health at Alpine Healthcare Center in Keene. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
