Marjorie Dicey
Marjorie (Todd) Dicey, 77, died on Dec. 14, 2019, at the Pines of Newmarket.
She was born Jan. 4, 1942, in Keene, the daughter of the late Jesse D. and Vera L. (Davis) Todd. She attended Keene schools and Keene State College, and formerly resided in Franklin, prior to moving to Exeter in 1971.
She worked at the Exeter Co-Op Bank for many years, and then as a medical records secretary at Exeter Family Medicine.
She loved music, birdwatching and spending time with family and friends.
Marjorie is survived by: daughter Karen Dicey and her husband, Stephen Osciak, of Kensington; sister Helen and brother-in-law, Harry Shaw, of Keene; brothers David Todd of Keene, and Dalton Todd of Rindge; several cousins, nieces and nephews; and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. To view her online tribute, send a message of condolence, and for information on services, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.