Marjorie Ann Pelkey, 75, of Rindge, passed away on Aug. 25, 2020, with family by her side following a period of declining health.
She was born on March 8, 1945, in Winchendon, Mass., daughter of the late Rita (Prive) and Howard E. Chase. She grew up in Fitzwilliam. She attended Troy High School and completed her education in 1963, graduating with the first senior class of Monadnock Regional High School.
On June 4, 1966, Marge married the love of her life, Ronald Pelkey. The two enjoyed many years together before Ronald’s passing in 1987. Marge had been employed by CR Bard in Fitzwilliam, and later by MilliPore in Jaffrey, from which she retired after a longtime career as a quality control inspector.
Marge will be fondly remembered for being kind and soft spoken. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and watching her favorite Westerns. Above all things, Marge cherished spending time with her family.
Marge will be dearly missed by her children: Deb Pelkey-Jones and her husband, Harold, of Rindge; and Mark Pelkey and his wife, Ursula, of Troy; her grandchildren: Alicia Pelkey of Biddeford, Maine; Matthew Pelkey of Ashland; and Michael and Ariana Vlachos, both of Troy; her brother, Ronald Chase, of Fitzwilliam; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. Marge was predeceased by her siblings: Howard E. Chase Jr.; Gloria Pelkey; and Bonnie Divoll.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. Those in attendance are required to wear masks. A private service will be held for family, and burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Keene. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marjorie A. Pelkey’s name to: the N.H. Rescue Alliance through Canine Commitment of New England (www.caninecommit.org); or the Shriners Hospitals for Children, P.O. Box 863765, Orlando FL 32886 (www.LoveToTheRescue.org). Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Marge, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
