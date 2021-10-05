Marjorie A. Johnson, 94, died at her home in Hinsdale on Oct. 1, 2021.
She was born in Hanover on June 1, 1927, to Allen J. Anderson and Ruth G. Anderson. Marjorie graduated from Hanover High School in 1945, attended Keene Teachers College for one year and spent the following two years working at Dartmouth College’s Baker Library. She then attended UNH, where she met her husband, Richard. Marjorie later returned to KSC, graduating in 1971.
Marjorie and Richard were married in Hanover on March 25, 1950, and moved into Richard’s family home on Snow Avenue in Hinsdale, where they lived for 25 years and raised their five children. They then moved to Pleasant Street in Hinsdale.
Marjorie was predeceased by Richard in 2011 after 61 years of marriage. She is survived by her children: David (Mary) Johnson of Northfield, Mass.; Susan (Peter) Dejnak of East Swanzey; Richard Jr. (Cathy) Johnson of Hinsdale; Robert (Karen) Johnson of Hinsdale; and Nancy Wright of Keene. She also leaves her grandchildren: Ben (Kim Salley) Johnson of Reading, Mass.; Andrea Arnold of Northfield, Mass.; Jeffrey Dejnak (Kim) of Boca Raton, Fla.; Kristy (Steve) Clark of East Swanzey; Richard III (Laura) Johnson of Ashland, Mass.; Emily Johnson of Milford, Conn.; Michael (Meghan Vetter) Johnson of Rochester; Jessica Camacho of Troy; Heather (Gerry) Palmer of Hinsdale; Katie (Ryan) Pelis of Spofford; and Victoria Wright of Keene. She also leaves 12 great-grandchildren: James and Stanley Johnson, Lucy Arnold, Katelyn and Garrett Clark, Ryan, Tyler and Bella Dejnak, Conner Delano and Kaileb Camacho, Raelynn Palmer and William Pelis; and cousins and nephews.
Marjorie was a member of the First Congregational church of Hinsdale for 71 years and can be considered one of the original church ladies. She was a member of the Hinsdale Historical Society and worked at Hinsdale’s Public Library and Cheshire National Bank. Marjorie was an accomplished seamstress. She enjoyed knitting for many years and her sweaters continue to warm those who received them as gifts. Marjorie found joy in quilting. She was a prolific and talented quilter and enjoyed giving her quilts to family and friends. She continued creating quilts until recently. Marjorie was an avid reader and enjoyed genealogy and history.
The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to Bayada Hospice for the excellent care and support provided to Marjorie and her family. They especially recognize Jessie, Gale and Cindy, who provided skilled and loving care which Marjorie and her family greatly appreciated. Marjorie chose to donate her body to Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine. In so doing, she returned to her birthplace. It was her wish to contribute to medical education, research and the advancement of science. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Contributions in memory of Marjorie may be made to: Hinsdale Historical Society, 609 Brattleboro Road, Hinsdale NH 03451; or Hinsdale Public Library, 122 Brattleboro Road, Hinsdale NH 03451.
