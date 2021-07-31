Our beloved mother, Marion Yvonne Descoteau, 79, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on Sept. 10, 1941, in Montpelier, Vt. She was raised in Claremont and was the daughter of George and Gladys Descoteau.
In her youth she worked at the Corner Bookstore in Claremont. She owned Ferland’s Country Store in North Charlestown and spent many years working at Burdick’s Chocolates in Walpole.
She was a positive, compassionate, strong and creative mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include her partner, Robert Favreau, of Fitzwilliam; her children, David Ferland, Donna (Paul) Judd, Darlene (Kerry) Johnson, Dale Ferland and Daniel (Heather) Ferland; 13 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her siblings: Janet Rielly, Anne Fontaine, Thomas Descoteau and Gerard Descoteau. She was predeceased by her brother, Michael Descoteau; and her daughter-in-law, Penny Ferland.
There will be no calling hours. Interment will be for immediate family only. For those who wish to attend, there will be a celebration of life at Donna and Paul Judd’s house at 78 Judland Heights, Charlestown on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at noon.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Jack Byrne Center who took such good care of our mother.
The family suggests memorial donations be made in Marion’s name to the Fall Mountain Food Shelf, attn: Mary Lou Huffling, P.O. Box 191, Langdon NH 03602.
