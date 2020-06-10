Marion L. Russell
Marion L. (Langille) Russell, 95, of 61 Angier Road, Fitzwilliam, died peacefully Monday afternoon, June 1, 2020, in Keene Center for Nursing, Keene.
She was born in Fitchburg, Mass., on Oct. 9, 1924, daughter of the late Carl and Lena (Lafortune) Langille and had lived in Fitzwilliam for over 50 years.
Marion was a daycare provider for 26 years and received great joy from all of the children she cared for. She and her husband, Bob, loved spending time with family, going to auctions, yard sales and shopping. They enjoyed long drives and vacations at Old Orchard Beach, Maine, every year. She also enjoyed decorating her home for every holiday. In recent years she attended Trinity Baptist Church.
Her husband, Robert P. Russell, died in 1994. Her son, Howard L. Meattey, died in 1980. She leaves a niece, Carolyn Nurmsen, of Winchendon, Mass.; a nephew, James Pelto, of Gardner, Mass.; and four grandnieces: Andrea Suchocki and Felicia Nurmsen of Winchendon, Mass.; Becky Thurlow of Gardner, Mass.; and Jennifer Pelto of Florida.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central St., Winchendon, Mass. (www.stone-ladeau.com).
Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery in Fitzwilliam.
