Marion J. Jones

It is with a broken heart that I share with you the passing of Marion J. Robinson Jones on Dec. 3, 2021.
Marion was born on Dec. 29, 1929, in Rutland, Vt., to Roy and Lucinda (Campbell) Robinson. It is in Rutland that Marion would grow up, one of five siblings, and where she would meet her husband, Calvin C. Jones, of Essex Jct., Vt. Marion and Calvin married on Dec. 31, 1949, and gave life to two daughters, Margaret and Susan. The family would live in Keene for 60 years.
After graduating from high school, Marion worked at Commercial Credit in Rutland, Vt. It is there that Calvin (who also worked at Commercial Credit) would meet his future bride. “When I saw her for the first time, I knew I would marry her,” he would say.
Marion was fortunate to be a stay-at-home mom to her two daughters. During their high school years, she worked at National Grange Mutual until her retirement. In her spare time, Marion was an artist. She painted in a variety of mediums, and would crochet and knit all of our hats and mittens. Playing bingo and cruising with her sister-in-law, Hazel, was an activity she enjoyed, but best of all was her big adventure to Italy with her daughter, Margaret. Marion and Calvin were snowbirds and enjoyed the harsh New England winters basking in the warmth of Bonita Springs, Fla. There they became close once more with their many siblings, living next door to Calvin’s sister, Hazel. Some memories that I will cherish will be dancing and singing to American Bandstand on Saturdays, singing in the church choir together, and knowing that even in Keene, “You will wear your ski pants and boots to school until the snow is gone from Killington Mountain.”
Marion is predeceased by her husband, Calvin, their daughter Susan, an infant grandson, her parents, and her siblings, Margaret, Beatrice, Everett and Robert. She was a loving and giving mother to Margaret and Susan, and grandmother to Byron Ling, Joy Ling, Abigail Pierson and Cory Pierson. Marion was also a great-grandmother to 11 great-children, and a great-great grandmother to one.
There will not be services held. Burial will take place in the spring in Keene, where Calvin and Marion will join their daughter, Susan. A special thank you to The Birches of Concord for their excellent care and love, and to Bayada Hospice for their medical and spiritual care.
