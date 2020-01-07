Marion H. Bascom
Marion Hutchins Bascom, 96, of Charlestown, and more recently, Kensington, passed away on Jan. 5, 2020, surrounded by family.
She was born in Lynn, Mass., on Aug. 3, 1923, to Ralph and Grace Foss Hutchins and was raised in Peabody, Mass.
Marion graduated from Peabody High School in 1940 and the New England Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in 1944. She was a 2nd Lt. in the Army Nurse Corps, serving at the Cushing General Hospital in Framingham, Mass., and the Waltham General Hospital in Waltham, Mass., from 1945-46.
Marion married Horace Bascom in 1946, and they shared their lives on a dairy farm in Charlestown until his death in 1978, when their son, Dean, took over the farming. Marion lived on the farm with Dean for several years until she moved into a lovely, sunny home built by her son, Rick. Her new home was across the street from her sister and best friend, Florence “Tish” Hutchins. For the past five years, she lived in Kensington with her daughter, Susan, and son-in-law, Larry.
Marion was a devoted and loving mother to their seven children. Raised in the city, she quickly learned how to be a country farmer’s wife, and became an expert gardener, canner, cook, seamstress and crafter, working tirelessly to provide her children a wonderful upbringing. She became well-known among family and friends for her beautifully decorated cakes made for birthdays, graduations, weddings and anniversaries.
She loved singing, and her sweet soprano voice and lovely smile were wonderful additions to both Silver Country and The Silvertones, singing groups that originated at the Charlestown Senior Center.
Marion was involved in numerous community activities, including 4-H, American Legion Auxiliary, Barn Browsers, Charlestown Historical Society, being a costumed historical interpreter at Fort No. 4 in Charlestown, volunteering at Milestones Child Center in Claremont and also at the Springfield Hospital for more than 25 years on the medical-surgical floor.
Always active, her hobbies included gardening (especially flowers), knitting, crocheting, tatting, sewing quilts for all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and making many Swedish embroidery afghans. She also enjoyed making stuffed animals and Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls, many of which were sold at church fairs. In her 70s, she learned how to cane chairs and became very proficient. In her 80s, she became a whiz at completing word search puzzles, and was faster than any of her children or grandchildren.
Marion was a member of the Charlestown Congregational Church for many years, where she enjoyed participating in the Friendly Circle meetings and being involved in many church activities. For several years she also attended the 3rd Congregational Church in Alstead, singing in the choir and serving on the Mission’s Committee. For the past five years she enjoyed attending services at the Kensington Congregational Church.
Marion was predeceased by her parents, her husband, a sister, Mary, a brother, Robert, an infant granddaughter, Gioya Bascom, and a teenage grandson, Myles McCarron.
She is survived by her sister, Florence Hutchins, of Charlestown. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and her seven children: Donald Bascom and his wife, Henrietta, of Prattville, Ala.; Dean Bascom and his wife, Donna, of Charlestown; Susan Bascom and her husband, Lawrence Dorr, of Kensington; Richard Bascom and his wife, Jeanne Kennedy, of Sunapee and Key West, Fla.; James Bascom and his wife, Angella, of St. Augustine, Fla.; Kathleen McCarron and her husband, Peter, of Lunenburg, Mass.; and Mary Jane Solomon and her husband, Robert, of Kensington.
When her first grandchild was born, she became “Nan,” a name that has remained and is lovingly used by her large extended family and friends. She was loved by all who knew her. Our Nan will be greatly missed!
Marion’s family will be forever grateful to the staff of Cornerstone at Hampton’s memory care unit, and the Rockingham VNA and Hospice, for their loving care of her during her final days.
Stringer Funeral Homes, Inc. in Claremont is in charge of arrangements. Calling hours will be held at the Charlestown Memorial Chapel on Saturday Jan. 11, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a Memorial Service at the Congregational Church from 2 to 3 p.m. A private family burial in the family cemetery plot in Charlestown will be held at the convenience of her family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Rockingham County VNA & Hospice, 137 Epping Road, Exeter NH 03833, or to your charity of choice.
