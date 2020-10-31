Marion E. Yeaton

Marion E. (Charland) Yeaton, 98, a longtime resident of Keene and Spofford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the Keene Center Genesis, Court Street, Keene.
Her parents, Fredrick and Helen (Stockwell) Charland, welcomed their daughter into the world on July 7, 1922, in Lyndonville, Vt.
Marion owned and operated her own beauty salon, Marion’s Beauty Studio on Court Street in Keene for many years.
When not hard at work styling hair for many in the community, she loved being in her kitchen creating many wonderful meals for her family and guests who came to dinner. It brought her great joy spending precious moments with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed sewing and knitting earlier on.
Marion’s faith was of great importance to her. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Bernard Church in Keene. When she was no longer able to attend church, she found comfort in her prayers and visits from those who shared her faith and provided her with the receiving of the Eucharist, which was most important to her.
Marion found a special place in her heart for her grand-dog, “Dottie,” and that love was returned to her from Dottie as well.
Marion is survived by her daughter-in-law, Nancy Yeaton, of Keene; her grandchildren: Karen LaBelle and her husband, Andrew, of Keene; Christopher Yeaton and Somprattana “Nikki” Parkhurst of Henderson, Nev.; Jason Yeaton and Kelly Blake of Troy; and her great-grandchildren: Matthew LaBelle, Christene Yeaton, Ryan LaBelle and Hunter Yeaton. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Merton L. Yeaton Jr., in 2000; a son, Leslie Yeaton, on Jan. 18, 2019; and a daughter, Joyce Ann Yeaton, who passed away as an infant.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main Street, Keene. Burial with committal prayers will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. Those in attendance at the funeral mass and committal are reminded to please wear facemasks and maintain the physical distancing requirements. There are no public calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Yeaton’s memory to the Resident Activity Fund at Keene Center Genesis, 677 Court St., Keene NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
