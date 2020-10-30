Marion E. (Charland) Yeaton, 98, a longtime resident of Keene and Spofford, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the Keene Center Genesis on Court Street, Keene. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be published at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene.
