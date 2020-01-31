Marion E. Pierce
The family matriarch and caregiver to many, Marion E. Pierce, 86, of Riverside Lane, West Swanzey, and formerly of Terrace Street, Keene, passed away peacefully at her home in Swanzey on Monday evening, Jan. 27, 2020, with her family at her side.
Her parents, Harmon and Florence (Davis) Wood, welcomed their daughter into the world on Aug. 24, 1933, in Sharon.
Having a love for caring for many, Marion devoted her life to providing home healthcare to many and making a nurturing home while raising her family. She also worked earlier on with the former Monadnock Cutlery Company in Keene.
Marion was an avid fan of country music, and in her early years she was a singer in a local band. She also enjoyed camping and reading, and she had a special place in her heart for animals.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her two sons, Robert S. Pierce, Jr. of Westmoreland; and Jamie Pierce and his partner, Shannon Watson, of Troy; her grandchildren: Candy Clough, Daisy Heath, Marion Heath, Isaac Pierce, Emma Pierce and Andy Pierce; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her life partner, Robert S. Pierce Sr., in 2018; a daughter, Sally Pierce Minard, in 2012; a son, David A. Pierce Sr., in 2019; a son, Neil Ellis, who died as a teenager; a grandson, David A. Pierce, Jr.; two brothers: Ernest Wood and Harry Wood; and a sister, Fannie Wyman.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Woodland Cemetery, North Lincoln Street, Keene. Rev. Matthew Worrall will officiate. Family and friends are welcome. There are no public calling hours.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Pierce’s memory to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
