Marion A. McClure, 96, of Keene, passed away on Oct. 1, 2020. She passed peacefully while sleeping with the love of family near after a period of declining health at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
