Mario A. Sica
Mario A. Sica, 60, a longtime resident of Keene, died on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. He passed peacefully while resting after a period of declining health.
Mario was born the son of the late Gertrude (Wiley) and Alberto Sica on Nov. 13, 1959, in Frankfurt, Germany. He grew up in a military family and attended many schools overseas and stateside. He graduated from Florence High School with the class of 1977. He went on in his studies, earning his Bachelor of Science from Keene State College and Master of Business Administration from Southern New Hampshire University.
On June 4, 1984, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force as a Medical Administrative Specialist. He was the recipient of the Air Force Good Conduct Medal, Small Arms Marksmanship Medal and the Air Force Training Medal. Mario was honorably discharged at the rank of E-4 on March 30, 1988. Mario went on to work for Markem-Imaje for more than 20 years in various roles until his retirement in 2016.
Mario was a master of martial arts, most notably kung fu and tae kwon do. Music was important to him and he played the guitar. He was a proud Harley owner and lived life by his own rules. Mario loved life, his family and, more than anything else, Mario loved his daughter, Cecilia. Mario could fix anything and was always there to help anyone who asked. He enjoyed the warmth and the sun of the Southwest. Mario was a member of the American Legion in Keene.
Mario is survived by his daughter, Cecilia M. Robinson, her husband, Kyle, and his grandson, Levi, of Swanzey; as well as his siblings: Madeline Sica-Ullrich and her husband, Larry, of Westmoreland; and Paul Sica and his wife, Joan Wentworth, of Walpole; he was predeceased by a sister, Patricia. In addition, he is survived by a niece, Katrina Ullrich; two nephews: Philip Ullrich and Ryan Ullrich; cousins, extended family and friends. Mario was formerly married to Cecily Bickford, the mother of his daughter, Cecilia. He had two stepdaughters, Alicia Bickford and Jenn Foster; and four step-grandchildren: Hunter Hagland, Tessa Hagland, Destinie Goodman and Katerina Negron.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, there are no calling hours. A private burial service was performed on Friday, May 1, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Keene. All services were under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.