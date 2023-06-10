Marilyn S. Robbins

Marilyn S. (Kalland) Robbins, 88, of Keene, and formerly of Ticonderoga, N.Y., passed peacefully after a period of declining health at Covenant Living of Keene on Friday, May 26, 2023.
She was born to the late Alice (Anderson) and Ingvald “Eddie” Kalland on Aug. 28, 1934, in Brooklyn, N.Y. The family moved to New Paltz, N.Y., before settling in Ticonderoga, N.Y., in the 1940s.
As a teenager, Marilyn worked for local photographer Mason Smith, which began her lifelong love of photography. She graduated from Ticonderoga High School with the class of 1952 and remained close, lifelong friends with several of her classmates.
Although she was artistically talented and had dreams of being a commercial artist, she married her high school sweetheart, Earl Betts, in November of 1952 and happily settled into domestic life. They had two children, Leslie and Christopher. The marriage ended in divorce, but they remained friends until Earl’s passing in 1992.
In September of 1964 Marilyn exchanged vows with Garry Robbins in Ticonderoga, N.Y. They had one daughter, Julie. The Robbins had been married for 36 years when Garry passed away on Jan. 19, 2000.
Marilyn had worked for National Grange Mutual (NGM) Insurance Company in premium accounting for 32 years. She retired at the age of 74 in 2008.
Marilyn had many passions in life. She was a member of the Keene Pops Choir, Keene Senior Center Swingers Singers, and local singing quartets the Honeytones and Cordialaires. Whether as a soloist, in harmony as part of a barbershop quartet or as a soprano with a choir, Marilyn loved to sing and was well-known for her beautiful voice.
She loved photography, traveling, cruises and crafting. She was an avid New England Patriots fan. Marilyn took pride in her Scandinavian heritage.
In 1976, as a delegate, Marilyn had the opportunity to attend the Democratic Presidential Convention, where she met and shook the hand of Jimmy Carter, a very proud moment in her life. Her happy place was their camp on Lake George in Ticonderoga, N.Y., affectionately named “Robbins Nest,” where her favorite place to sit was on the porch sipping iced tea and working on crafts or puzzles.
Mrs. Robbins is survived by her children: Leslie Anderson and her partner, Daniel Cross, of Bradenton, Fla.; Christopher Betts and his wife, Christine, of Swanzey; and Julie Weisberg and her husband, David, of Keene. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: John Abare and his wife, Jeannine, of Bradenton, Fla.; Todd Abare and his partner, Jean, of Bradenton, Fla.; Rebecca Betts of Lawrence, Kan.; Jacob Anderson of Glens Falls, N.Y.; Adam Betts of Concord; Jeremy Weisberg of Keene; and Benjamin Weisberg of Keene. Additionally, she leaves four great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, along with extended family and friends.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the nurses and staff of the Memory Care Unit of Covenant Living, where Marilyn resided the past year. Special thanks to Dottie Blood of Keene for her help, support and friendship to Marilyn and the family.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023, from 4 to 5 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 5 p.m., at the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 9 a.m. at the family lot at Monadnock View Cemetery, 499 Park Ave., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Keene Senior Center, 70 Court St., Keene NH 03431; or Hospice at HCS, 312 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431.
Services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapels and Crematories 44 Maple Ave. Keene, NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).