Marilyn R. Reid

Marilyn R. (Pierce) Reid passed away on Aug. 18, 2023, at her home in Keene with her family by her side after a brief illness.
She was born in Melrose, Mass., on Valentine’s Day in 1929 to J. Raymond Pierce and Ruth H. (Parker) Pierce. She attended schools in Melrose and went on to Green Mountain College in Vermont and Katharine Gibbs School in Boston. Growing up she spent her summers at the family camp in Casco, Maine. She had so many happy memories of her childhood in Casco, one of which was playing the clarinet in the Lake’s Region Band along with her sisters.
As a young adult she would work at different resorts in Maine. She met her husband, L. Ernest (Mac) Reid, while working at the Marshall House in York Harbor, Maine, and they married in 1949. Before starting a family, Marilyn worked in Boston as an executive secretary at several firms, most notably MacMillan Publishing. In 1961 they moved from Wilmington, Mass., to Keene, where they built a home, raised their five children, and lived for more than 52 years.
Marilyn loved to play tennis and in the early 1970s she became a part of the growing tennis community in Keene. She had fond memories of the many gatherings with tennis friends and their families where lifelong friendships were made. She and her husband were founding members of The Racquet Club in Keene, where the indoor club made it possible to play tennis year-round, which she did into her 80s. Marilyn continued to summer at her home in Casco, Maine, taking her final trip there this July. She also enjoyed skiing, traveling and having large family gatherings. She was a wonderful mother who cherished the time spent with her family.
Marilyn leaves behind a son and four daughters. She will be deeply missed by her five children and their spouses: Alan and Linda Reid; Susan Starkey; Donna and Marc Menard; Janis and Alan Davis; and Tricia and Gary Patnode; 10 grandchildren: Katey Adams, Sarah Haberkorn, Lisa Chamberlain, Devon Sweeney, Denelle Henretty, Heather Collins, Brian Davis, Daniel Patnode, Christina Patnode and Timothy Patnode; and 15 great-grandchildren: Avery, Sage and Jade Adams; Kayla, Lily and Spencer Haberkorn; Clifton and Maximillion Wixson; Ella and Winthrop Sweeney; Colin Henretty; Kennedy Davis; and Oaklynn, Waylynn and Mac Patnode.
She is predeceased by her husband of 64 years, L. Ernest Reid; her two sisters, Alma Richards of East Longmeadow, Mass., and Doris Swift of Kensington; and two sons-in-law, Dennis Shangraw and Russell Starkey.
Our family will be forever grateful for her two caregivers who helped us keep our mother living independently at home. Aria, thank you for all the Monday nights and kindness and special care you gave our mother. Dianne, thank you for caring for our mother every day and for spoiling all of us with your baking. You became a best friend and confidant to Marilyn and kept her mischievous spark alive. We were lucky to find you both — and even luckier that you enjoyed watching the Tennis Channel.
The family will have a private graveside service and ask that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Casco Public Library, 5 Leach Hill Road, Casco ME 04015.
