Marilyn R. Buffum

Marilyn R. (Shand) Buffum, 79, a longtime resident of Keene and formerly of Garden Grove, Calif., died on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. She passed peacefully in her home with her family.
Marilyn was born the daughter of the late Helen (Reil) and Eric Shand on April 12, 1941, in Charlestown. She was educated locally and graduated from Charlestown High School with the class of 1959.
On Jan. 1, 1961, she exchanged vows with Robert (Buff) D. Buffum. They were married in a simple service with close family and friends in attendance. The Buffums have been married for 59 years.
She worked as a demonstrator for Stampin’ Up based out of her home in Keene for over 20 years. Prior, she had worked at Typemaster Company in Westmoreland as office manager for four years, and also at The Apothecary.
She enjoyed many things in life, such as sewing, creating crafts and cards, and was a stellar Stampin’ Up demonstrator. She often took scenic car rides with the love of her life, loved her Arthritis Club swim lessons at the YMCA, lunches at Applebee’s and was “comic relief” with all her family and friends. Her most favorite passion was spending time caring and loving her long time Shih Tzu, Miss Maggie.
Mrs. Buffum is survived by her devoted husband, Robert (Buff) Buffum, of Keene; her loving daughters: Cindy S. Puza and her husband, John, of North Swanzey; Lauri L. Buffum of Keene; and Wendy L. Abbott and her husband, Kenneth, of Swanzey; her twin brother, Stephen Shand, and his wife, Annmarie, of Menifee, Calif.; and her sister, Doreen Beers, and her husband, A.J., of Eloy, Ariz.; five grandchildren: Caitlin Campbell; Chelsey Campbell; Christopher Abbott and his wife, Kelli-Ann; Nathan Campbell; and Brian Abbott; and two great-grandchildren: Callen Abbott and Grayson Abbott. In addition, she is survived by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In keeping with Marilyn’s wishes, there were no calling hours. A private burial was held in the family lot at Monadnock View Cemetery in Keene. All services were under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
A Celebration of Life for Marilyn will be held on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the American Legion on Court Street in Keene. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made on her behalf to the Children’s Swim Program at the Keene Family YMCA, 200 Summit Road, Keene NH 03431, to the attention of Deb Ellison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.