Marilyn R. (Shand) Buffum, 79, of Keene, passed away on Aug. 30, 2020. She passed peacefully in the comfort of her home with the love of family near after a period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
