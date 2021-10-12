Marilyn Paula Gobbett

Marilyn Paula (Smedberg) Gobbett, age 75, passed away peacefully on Oct. 1, 2021, following a six-month courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Providence, R.I., daughter of Astrid L. (Carlson) Smedberg and Paul W. Smedberg. Marilyn had a true passion and artistry for cooking and baking which showed in all of her elegant and fun edible displays. Marilyn enjoyed knitting and crocheting and, most of all, she enjoyed her time with her family. She had a true gift for giving which shined through in all of her volunteer work. She touched the lives of so many and continued to give even at the end of her life with donation to the Anatomical Gift Program at USC Medical and Research for future science and learning.
Marilyn graduated from Katherine Gibbs Business in Providence, R.I. She moved to Keene in May 1975 and became the Assistant to the President of TEA and Brickhouse Publishing Company. In 1991, she opened a catering business, Regal Radish Elegant Catering. She volunteered as a Girl Scout Leader, Cheshire Medical Center Auxiliary, Monadnock United Way, several committees at the United Church of Christ and served on boards for the Salvation Army and MAPS. She was a handbell ringer at the United Churches of Swanzey and Keene.
In 2002, she moved to Columbia, Md., to work for a prominent catering firm. She met Joseph Gobbett and they were married in 2004. After being stricken with heart disease in 2005, she became a heart champion for WomenHeart and organized three Support Network Groups. She was a member and handbell ringer at the New Hope Lutheran Church. In 2012, she and her husband moved to Greenville, S.C., where she became a volunteer with St. Francis — Bon Secour Hospital and Open Arms Hospice House. She established a WomenHeart Support Network at Spartanburg Regional Hospital. She was a member of the Messiah Lutheran Church and their handbell choir.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Gobbett Jr.; her daughter, Kristine Berwick, and her husband, Donald Berwick Jr.; three grandchildren, Andrew Newell, Adam Newell and Meghan Berwick; and one great-grandchild, Mason Berwick; three stepdaughters; and her longtime friend and former spouse, Frank Werbinski.
A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 389 Greenwich Ave., Warwick, R.I., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 11 a.m., with reception to follow. A private burial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Marilyn has requested donations be made in her honor to: Open Arms Hospice/McCall Hospice House, 1836 West Georgia Road, Simpsonville SC 29680.
