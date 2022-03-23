Marilyn Muriel Houck

Marilyn Muriel (Miller) Houck, 83, of Nelson passed away peacefully at her home after a lengthy illness on Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Marilyn had a gentle loving spirit, a big heart and she was very sweet-natured to all she touched. She is now resting until Jesus returns to take those who believe in him to Heaven.
She was born on Dec. 26, 1938, in Brookline, Mass. She was the daughter of Herbert F. and Helen (Murphy) Miller. The family later moved to Roxbury, and then moved to Swanzey, where she grew up. There she acquired the love of swimming as the home was located near Wilson Pond. Marilyn graduated from the 8th grade at St. Joseph’s School in 1953 and from Keene Junior High in 1955.
Besides working at MPB she graduated from Keene Beauty Academy and became a hairdresser and worked at a local beauty salon. In later years she offered hairdressing services to clients in their homes.
On Dec. 28, 1997, she married Richard Houck and spent the rest of her life in their home in Nelson.
She is predeceased by her parents, Herbert F. and Helen Miller; and her brother, William Miller, of Swanzey. She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Richard C. Houck, of Nelson; and her children: Cindy L. (Doody) Robichaud of Keene; Sheila M. (Doody) Daniels of Keene; and Heidi J. (Talbot) Belletete and her husband, John, of Marlborough; her stepchildren: Scott Talbot and his wife, Stacy, of Westmoreland; Laurie J. (Houck) and her husband, Derrick Vannoy, of Barre, Mass.; Richard E. and his wife, Kim Houck, of Sterling, Mass.; and Brian J. and his wife, Carla Houck, of Concord. In addition she is survived by her brother, Herbert, and his wife, Paula Miller of Swanzey; her sister, Elaine (Miller), and her husband, Denny Amer, of Keene; and her brother, John Miller, and husband, Kevin Starkey, of Cocoa, Fla. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In May 1992, Marilyn was baptized in Millen Pond in Washington and joined the Keene Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Before dementia slowed her down, the church was blessed by her singing, both for special music and leading song service.
Calling hours will be Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlborough St., Keene. A Memorial Service will be held at the Keene Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 42 Forbush Lane, Swanzey, on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
While flowers are welcome, donations can be made in Marilyn’s name to Hospice, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431 (www.HCSServices.org); or to the Keene SDA Church, Ukraine Relief Fund, P.O. Box 938, Keene NH 03431.
