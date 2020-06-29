Marilyn M. Babbitt
Marilyn M. (Braley) Babbitt, 78, a lifetime resident of Keene, died on Saturday, June 22, 2020, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. She passed peacefully with the love of family near after a period of declining health.
Marilyn was born the daughter of the late Edith (Murry) and Weston Braley on Nov. 22, 1941, in Keene. She was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1959.
On June 28, 2003, she exchanged vows with Carl N. Babbitt at the Village Church in Swanzey. They were married with family and friends in attendance and had been married for almost 17 years.
She was employed at Design Standards in Charleston as a quality control inspector and supervisor. Marilyn retired in 2018 after 20 years of loyal service.
Her favorite things to do included being with her nephews, Jacob and Joshua. She also enjoyed being with nature, working in her flower gardens. When time permitted, she was glued to the TV watching NASCAR. In the warmer weather she could be found in the stands watching the modified cars running.
Mrs. Babbitt is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Carl N. Babbitt, of Keene; her nephews, who she loved as if they were her children: Jacob Babbitt of Worcester, Mass.; and Joshua Babbitt of Upton, Mass.; her siblings: Kelly Darling, Kevin Wheeler, and a brother from a combined marriage, Ray Blanchard. In addition, she leaves cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In keeping with Marilyn’s wishes, there are no calling hours. A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the funeral chapel. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks will be required for the service. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
