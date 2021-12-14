Marilyn Leahy passed away on Dec. 10, 2021, at the age of 89.
She was born to James and Eva Norton in 1932 and was a lifelong resident of the Monadnock Region. Marilyn, the eldest of nine children, graduated from Keene High School and began working in the insurance industry at the National Grange. In February of 1954, she married the love of her life, Robert D. Leahy Jr. After Bob completed his U.S. Navy service, he and Marilyn spent the next several decades raising a family, working, and serving their community as members of the Keene Lions Club.
Marilyn possessed many talents (baking delicious apple pies, playing cribbage and yodeling) but she was most widely known as a popular and accomplished seamstress. She was a respected costume designer for the Lions Club’s theatrical productions for more than 30 years and was awarded the Melvin Jones Award for outstanding service. Marilyn proudly supported Bob’s duties as District Governor of the club and happily traveled throughout the state with him, meeting members and leaders of every club in the district and using her magic to help people feel at ease and valued. Throughout their life together, Marilyn and Bob enjoyed family time, traveling and visiting the beach.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Bob; her daughters, Susan (Jordan) and Robin (Mark); their grandchildren: Megan (Lou), Joe (Sharone), Emma, Max, Elisabeth (Kendall), David, Sam and Emily; and great-grandchildren: Lucy, Elliot, Jack, Zev and Melody. She was dearly loved and will be missed by her family and friends.
Marilyn spent the last two-and-a-half years in the devoted care of Pheasant Wood Nursing Home in Peterborough. Marilyn adored the third-floor caregivers, and she was much loved in return. Her family is most appreciative and grateful for the excellent and attentive care of these kind and compassionate people.
Funeral arrangements are being provided by DiLuzio Foley and Fletcher Funeral Homes. There will be no calling hours. Please join us for a celebration of Marilyn’s life at a time to be announced in early summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Marilyn’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Foundation or to Pheasant Wood Nursing Home in Peterborough.
