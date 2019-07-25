Marilyn L. Coppo
Marilyn L. (Hull) Coppo, 73, of Center Harbor, beloved wife of Robert D. Coppo, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on July 21, 2019.
Marilyn was born on Aug. 7, 1945, in Keene and grew up in Gilsum, lived several years in Peterborough and settled in Center Harbor. Marilyn attended Keene High School and was a graduate of Monadnock High School class of 1963. She married Robert in August of 1963 and moved to Coronado, Calif., where Robert was serving in the U.S. Navy.
Marilyn made a career working for several companies as a bookkeeper including East Coast Steel, Steve Millard & Brookstone Company. Marilyn volunteered for several years at the Loon Preservation in Moultonborough, where she was able to share her love and passion of the common loon. Marilyn enjoyed boating on Lake Winnipesaukee, walking, gardening, long road trips, winters in Florida with her longtime friends from New Hampshire and spending time with her loving family.
In addition to her husband, Robert, she is survived by her mother, Mary Hull of Gilsum; daughter, Kimberly and her husband, Charles Nikopoulos, of Boxborough, Mass.; son, Jeffrey and his wife, Sarah Coppo, of Peterborough; sisters, Marie Garrapy and Maxine and husband, Sherwood Ballou; brothers, Michael and wife, Shirley Hull, Marc and wife, Tammy Hull. Loving grandmother of Alexander and Olivia Nikopoulos, and Malcolm and Anthony Coppo. Marilyn is also survived by several nieces and nephews including many grand nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Marilyn’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, at Centennial Cemetery, Gilsum, followed by a gathering for family and friends at the Gilsum Congregational Church, 13 Main St., Gilsum at 2 p.m. Mass services will be held on Monday, July 29, at 1 p.m. at the N.H. Veterans Cemetery Chapel, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Route 3, Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marilyn’s memory to the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH 03253.
