Marilyn Kierstead

Marilyn Fiske Kierstead, 86, of Peterborough, passed away peacefully at her home on July 16, 2021.
Marilyn was born in Peterborough on Dec. 11, 1934, the daughter of Lendall and Alexandra (Record) Fiske of Dublin.
Raised in Dublin, she attended Keene High School. After graduating, Marilyn worked for many years at New Hampshire Ball Bearings before changing careers to administrative assistant at Tucker Anthony Stockbrokers in Peterborough, which eventually transitioned to RBC Dain Rauscher before her retirement.
Marilyn raised her family in Hancock before moving to Peterborough in 2013. Marilyn was a member of the Hancock Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary for many years and she was an avid and exceptional quilter. She loved witnessing and hearing of all her grandchildren’s achievements and adventures.
Marilyn is survived by her two daughters: Sandra Boutwell; and Terri Hummel and her husband, Mark, all of Peterborough; her grandchildren: Ashley Hummel of Brookline; and Morgan Boutwell and Cody Boutwell of Peterborough. She will also be missed by many nieces and nephews.
Marilyn’s husband of 50 years, Robert W. Kierstead, passed on Nov. 5, 2011; and her sister, Shirley Fiske Dicesare Appel, passed in 1992.
Per Marilyn’s wishes, there will be a private service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marilyn’s memory to Peterborough Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 244, Peterborough NH 03458.
