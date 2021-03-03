Marilyn Kay Dicey, 86, of Keene, passed away in the comfort of her home on Feb. 27, 2021.
She was born on May 3, 1934, in Antrim, the daughter of the late Hiley Josephine (Holt) Locke and Kenneth Weston Locke. She grew up in Keene and attended Keene High School, from which she graduated with the class of 1952.
Throughout her career, Marilyn had been employed by National Grange Mutual, Peerless Insurance and Cheshire Medical Center. Following retirement, she worked part-time at The Keene Sentinel.
The most important thing to Marilyn was her family, and she valued them being close to her. She was involved with everything her children participated in. She was both a Boy Scout and Girl Scout leader, room mother in the classroom, and volunteered for the PTA. She served as Chairman of the Board for a local multiple sclerosis organization. She was a member of the Court Street Congregational Church and the United Church of Christ in Keene.
Marilyn will be greatly missed by her sister, Carolyn Mae Locke, of Keene; her children: Howeina Lariviere of Swanzey; and Howard Dicey and his wife, Charmine, of Gilsum; her grandchildren: Robert Lariviere III, Catrina Arlen and Felicia Dicey; and her great-grandchildren: Mathis Koski, Finley Koski and Levi Arlen. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Robert Lariviere Jr.
Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service on Monday, March 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. Those in attendance are required to wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing requirements.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
