Marilyn J. Kissell
Marilyn J. (Sawyer) Kissell, 86, of Pine Banks Road, Westminster, Vt., passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at her home.
Marilyn was born in Claremont on Jan. 24, 1933, the daughter of Charles and Thelma (Purrington) Sawyer. She was a graduate of Claremont High School and worked on the family farm. She also worked at T-Bird, Jones and Lamson, and The Westminster Restaurant. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church and a member of the Polish American Club. She loved the ocean and was a very caring woman with a beautiful smile, always giving and never taking. She also had a great sense of humor and loved a good joke.
On June 16, 1956, she married Phillip F. Kissell, who predeceased her. Surviving are their sons: Victor C. Kissell, Phillip F. Kissell Jr., and Daniel J. Kissell; his daughters Cynthia M. Tucker and Dianne M. Quinn; and 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her son, David.
There will be a funeral mass Saturday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Church in Bellows Falls. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home.
