Marilyn (Simonds) Hicks, 94, died May 13, 2021, at her home in Walpole.
She was born in Saxtons River, Vt., on July 24, 1926, daughter of Mary (LaClair) Simonds and Philip D. Simonds. She worked for many years as a secretary to the headmaster of Vermont Academy in Saxtons River, Vt.
She married S. Trafford Hicks in June of 1971. They spent many summers at their home in Port Clyde, Maine, and cruising in their boat along the Maine coast.
Survivors include, her sister, Elizabeth Williams; several nieces and nephews; and also her stepchildren: Samuel, Randall, Deborah, Philip and Alan, and their spouses, children and grandchildren. Her husband and two brothers predeceased her, and also a stepdaughter, Sally Hogan.
At her request, services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Hicks’ memory to the Walpole Town Library, 48 Main St., Walpole NH 03608; Meals on Wheels, Hospice or Walpole Ambulance.
Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, will be assisting with the arrangements.
