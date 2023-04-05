Marilyn D. (Drummond) Hiltz, 79, of Keene, and formerly of St. Johnsbury, Vt., and Clinton, Conn., passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Langdon Place in Keene.
She was born the daughter to the late Ruth (Cowling) and Thomas Drummond on Jan. 16, 1944, in Springfield, Vt. Marilyn attended Johnathan Law High School in Milford, Conn., graduating in 1962. She continued her education at Becker Junior College in Worcester, Mass., where she obtained an associate’s degree.
In the year of 1964, Marilyn exchanged vows with James Hiltz. They were married 12 years, had four children, and remained friends until James passed in December of 1997.
Marilyn worked at the Department of Social, Health and Human Services in Keene as a caseworker, where she stayed for 30 years, retiring in 2007. Prior to working for Keene, she was an auditor at NGM Insurance Co. for five years
Marilyn loved nothing more than spending time with her family. She loved to attend her children’s school and sporting events, and later, when she had grandchildren, she did the same. Along with spending time with her family she enjoyed playing cards and traveling.
Mrs. Hiltz is survived by her four children: Travis Hiltz and his wife, Patricia, of Keene; Lori A. Hiltz of Seattle; Marcus E. Hiltz and his wife, Andrea Bimonte, of Manchester; and Mathew T. Hiltz and his wife, Jaime, of Milford. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren: James-John, Delaney, James, Marco, Axel, Abagail, Mason and Corey; along with extended family and friends.
She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Monte Christensen.
A graveside service will be held later in the spring of 2023 at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).