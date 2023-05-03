Marilyn D. Brooks

Marilyn D. (Stanclift) Brooks, 79, a lifelong resident of Hinsdale, passed peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by the love of her family after a brief period of declining health on Sunday, April 30, 2023.
She was born a daughter to the late Helen (Denault) and Eugene Stanclift on June 23, 1943, in Brattleboro. She was educated locally at Hinsdale High School with the class of 1962.
She was formerly married to James W. Brooks on Aug. 18, 1962.
Marilyn had worked as a trucker for Plumb Pack Inc. of Winchester for six years before retiring in 2009. Prior, she had worked at International School of World Learning in Brattleboro for 25 years. She had also worked at Bridgeport Metals in Hinsdale for 10 years.
Marilyn had many joys in life, which included eating at Wendy’s with her dogs, birdwatching, especially cardinals, and in her younger years she played softball as a catcher.
Ms. Brooks is survived by her daughter, Donna J. Wilcox, of Hinsdale; and her two siblings: Joyce Schlitzing of Spofford; and Sandra Jamison and her husband, Howard, of Keene. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, who include: John Antoniak III and his wife, Natalie, of Manchester; Timothy LaBlanc and his wife, Nakita, of Hinsdale; and many others; as well as a great-grandchild, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She is predeceased by her two siblings, Ronnie Stanclift and Lorraine Lawrence; and her son-in-law, John Schlitzing.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 10 a.m. in the family plot at Pine Grove Cemetery, 121 Depot St., Hinsdale.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).